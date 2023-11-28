RCMP NL kicks off 38th annual Wish Tree Campaign in support of Make-A-Wish Foundation

RCMP NL held the annual lighting of their 14-foot Wish Tree last night, with eight-year-old Wish Kid Amelia flipping the switch to light the tree and officially mark the launch of the 2023 Wish Tree Campaign.

Chief Superintendent Pat Cahill spoke to the long history the RCMP has with Make-A-Wish.

“RCMP NL has been a proud partner of Make-A-Wish for over 38 years and we are delighted to launch this wonderful campaign again this year,” said Chief Superintendent Cahill. “I extend our sincere appreciation to our employees and Detachments, communities, businesses and organizations for all that they continue to do each year for the children of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Participating RCMP NL detachments throughout the province will be collecting donations and lighting up their Wish Trees throughout the month of December, to raise money to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses or severe genetic or neurological conditions in the province. Since its inception, the RCMP NL Wish Tree campaign has raised over $500,000 in support of wishes for children in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“The Wish Tree program, so brilliantly supported by the RCMP in our province, has evolved to become a substantial holiday tradition, resulting in the granting of so many life-changing wishes to critically ill children across Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Barry Fowler, Make-A-Wish NL Chapter Director. “We are so honored and grateful for this dedicated partnership.”