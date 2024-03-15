RCMP NL arrests man on multiple drug and contraband tobacco offences 

A Harbour Breton man was arrested on February 29, 2024 and charged with multiple drug-related and contraband tobacco offences.

As part of an on-going investigation, RCMP officers from the Harbour Breton Detachment and both West and East District General Investigation Sections executed a search warrant at a Harbour Breton residence.

As a result, a man was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine, over three kilograms of cannabis, 136 cartons of contraband tobacco, a quantity of cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

He is charged with:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Offences under the Cannabis Control Act

Offences under the Excise Act

Offences under the Revenue Administration Act

He was released from custody and is set to attend court at a later date to answer to the charges.

The investigation is continuing.

Harbour Breton RCMP thanks the public for continuing to report suspected drug-trafficking and contraband activity in the community.



Residents in all areas of the province are encouraged to contact their local police detachment to report any suspicion of illegal drug activities in their communities.