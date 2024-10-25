RCMP investigating theft of two Sea-Doos and boat trailer in Deer Lake

The RCMP in Deer Lake is investigating the theft of two Sea-Doos and a boat trailer that was stolen from a residential property in the community on Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m.

The Sea-Doos, which were loaded onto a boat trailer, were stolen while parked on a residential property on Garden Road. A white SUV was observed that morning in Deer Lake with the trailer and Sea-Doos in tow.

The trailer is a double galvanized Sea-Doo trailer. The Sea-Doos are both 2011 Sea-Doo GTX Limited models.

Anyone having information about this crime, including information on the white SUV, those responsible for the theft, or the current location of the stolen property is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173 or Crime Stoppers.