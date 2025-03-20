RCMP investigates suspicious fire in Triton

Springdale RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that occurred on a residential property on Ocean Drive in Triton on March 18. At approximately 7:45 a.m. on Monday, police received the report. Upon police arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The blaze was extinguished by firefighters.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about the fire or those responsible are asked to contact Springdale RCMP at 709-673-3864. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.