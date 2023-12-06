RCMP investigates commercial break enter and theft

Police are investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred on Dec. 4, at Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation Northern Store. Shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Monday, a number of suspects, who appear to be youth, entered the business and stole a quantity of various electronics from inside. The investigation is continuing.

Sheshatshiu RCMP has responded to a rash of break and enters in the communities of Sheshatshiu and North West River since October. These crimes appear to be occurring between late night and early morning hours. A number of these investigations have resulted in charges against a number of youths in Sheshatshiu. Anyone having information about this crime is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.