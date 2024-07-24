RCMP continues with impaired driving enforcement; six motorists arrested in four days

Over a four-day span, between July 19-22, six motorists were arrested for impaired driving offences by RCMP NL. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on July 19, New-Wes-Valley RCMP responded to a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that occurred on Country Road in Indian Bay. A passenger of the ATV received serious injuries and was transported to James Paton Memorial Regional Heath Centre in Gander. The operator of the ATV, a 47-year-old man, left prior to police arrival. He was located at a residence a short time later and was arrested for impaired operation. At the detachment, he provided breath samples that were twice legal limit.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on July 20, Springdale RCMP received a report of a suspected impaired driver. The described vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver, a 17-year-old youth, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. The youth became unwell and required medical intervention. The youth was assessed by medical professionals and was released to the care of a parent.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on July 21, Holyrood RCMP stopped a vehicle on Liam Hickey Way. The driver, a 39-year-old man, was in possession of open alcohol and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested. Back at the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were twice the legal limit.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on July 21, Bay Roberts RCMP responded to multiple reports of an erratic driver in Brigus. The vehicle was located a short time later and was damaged with its bumper hanging off. The driver, a 38-year-old woman, showed signs of drug impairment. She was arrested and was transported to Carbonear General Hospital where samples of her blood were obtained. Officers await the results of the testing to determine if charges of drug impaired driving are appropriate.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on July 21, Harbour Grace RCMP observed a vehicle driving in an erratic manner departing the parking lot of a local business. Police stopped the vehicle on Water Street in Carbonear. The driver, a 45-year-old man, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were more than two and a half times the legal limit.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on July 22, Harbour Grace RCMP received a report of a suspected impaired driver in Carbonear. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver, a 63-year-old man, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were nearly four times the legal limit.

Each driver, aside from the one who remains under investigation for drug impaired driving, was served a licence suspension and is set to appear in court at later dates to answer to charges of impaired operation. One of these drivers faces charges of impaired operation causing bodily harm. All vehicles were seized and impounded.