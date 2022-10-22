RCMP confirm plane crash near Happy Valley-Goose Bay airport

A plane crashed near the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Wednesday morning, RCMP confirmed.

Cpl. Jolene Garland says it was a small aircraft that was not a commercial airline flight. Capt. Nicole Morrison of 5 Wing Goose Bay says 444 Combat Support Squadron was activated to support the medical transfer of two passengers of a civilian aircraft that crashed on Department of National Defence property.

“The two passengers have been transferred to the civilian health care centre,” Morrison said in a statement. “5 Wing has secured the crash site in anticipation of the Transportation Safety Board investigation.”