RCMP conducts traffic stop, arrests wanted man and seizes quantity of cocaine and suspected heroin

The RCMP arrested 55-year-old Florent Gaouette of Grand Falls-Windsor during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

Police stopped a car that was unroadworthy and uninsured on High Street in Grand Falls-Windsor. During the stop, officers observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The driver, Gaouette, who provided police with a false name and was wanted, was arrested.

Following his arrest, the vehicle was searched. Officers located and seized a quantity of cocaine, as well as approximately half of a kilogram of suspected heroin.

The vehicle was seized and impounded.

Gaouette attends court today to answer to several charges.