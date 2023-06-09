Rally to support LGBTQ+ community being held in St. John’s today following online backlash

A protest is planned at the Confederation Building this afternoon, with the goal of supporting the LGBTQ+ community in the province, after recent incidents of online backlash.

A St. John’s school held an event last week to mark the beginning of pride month, and videos of the event were posted on social media, which included a drag queen, music and dancing. School staff were then met with backlash, and negative comments.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District responded and said they promote inclusion and diversity in schools, and fully support the pride community.

NTV News will be at todays demonstration, and will have more details tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.

The NLESD is grateful for the encouragement from the community for inclusive education. Our leadership will be at Confederation Building tomorrow in a show of support for all of our students/staff. We condemn the hatred directed at our schools, most recently at @StMattsTigers pic.twitter.com/fdg6fJ5rVs — NLESD (@NLESDCA) June 8, 2023