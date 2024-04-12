Rainfall Warning in effect for southern and southwestern Newfoundland through Sunday

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Rainfall Warning for the following areas from today through Sunday morning:

Channel-Port aux Basques and vicinity

Burgeo – Ramea

Rainfall of 50 to 80 mm is forecasted for the mentioned areas between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions, localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas, and elevated water leaves in creeks and streams.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.