Rainfall and wind Warnings in effect for Monday for eastern and southern Newfoundland

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a RAINFALL WARNING, which will end Tuesday morning, for the following areas:

The Avalon Peninsula North

The Avalon Peninsula Southwest

The Avalon Peninsula Southeast

The Burin Peninsula

Current details: Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Total rainfall: 30 to 50 mm with locally higher amounts possible.

Locations: southeastern Newfoundland.

Time span: today until Tuesday morning.

Similar storms in the past have caused minor flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Remarks: Rainfall rates may reach 5 to 10 mm per hour over some areas.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a WIND WARNING, through early this afternoon, for the following areas:

Burgeo – Ramea

Connaigre

Current details: Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

Maximum gusts: northeasterly 80 km/h, except 100 along exposed areas of the coast.

Locations: Burgeo – Ramea and Connaigre.

Time span: this morning until early this afternoon.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.