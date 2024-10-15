Rain returns to the Island, whle some areas of Labrador see snowfall!

An area of low pressure will slowly move across the Province during the next 48 hours. This system will bring rain to Newfoundland, most of which will fall today and a mixture of rain and snow to Labrador.
Most of the snow in Labrador will occur inland, over higher terrain and not over populated locations. Areas along the TLH between Port Hope Simpson and Cartwright Junction and the junction to Goose Bay will likely see significant snowfall over the next 48 hours, and travel may become difficult through that area at times. The same will apply to parts of the TLH between Goose Bay and Churchill Falls. The worst of the travel looks to be later this afternoon and overnight.
The heaviest rain will be over the Island today and will taper off to showers overnight. The showers will linger into Wednesday. Wednesday will be similar to what the weather was like over the weekend and for much of last week: breezy with hit-or-miss showers west, south, and east.
Today’s temperatures will be mild on the Island and cooler in Labrador. It will also be a little breezy. Later today, I’ll have a full update on the week’s weather. Have a great Tuesday!