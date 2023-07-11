News Weather

Rain expected for Labrador with forest fires still burning

By Bailey Howard
Published on July 11, 2023 at 4:38 pm
Updated on July 11, 2023 8:40 pm

Forest fires continue to burn in Labrador but the number of fires has dropped from eight to five fires since this weekend. Some rain could bring that number to even lower. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.

