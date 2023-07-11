Rain expected for Labrador with forest fires still burning

Forest fires continue to burn in Labrador but the number of fires has dropped from eight to five fires since this weekend. Some rain could bring that number to even lower. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.
Premier stresses importance of role of 5 Wing Goose Bay in Arctic securityBy Jodi Cooke — 7 hours ago
As the country's premiers continue meetings in Winnipeg, one topic that continues to gain traction is Arctic security. Premier Andrew Furey believes the value of 5 Wing Goose Bay can't be overstated. NTV's Jodi Cooke has this report.
Newfoundland and Labrador unemployment rate hits historic lowBy David Salter — 13 hours ago
It’s a number never seen before in this province – at least since records have been kept since the mid-1970s.
According to Statistics Canada numbers released this week, Newfoundland and Labrador’s unemployment rate has dipped below double digits – now sitting at 8.8%.
Newfoundland and Labrador's unemployment rate fell 1.4 percentage points, from 10.2 per cent in May. Employment in the province increased by over 2,300 positions But the province's unemployment rate still remains the highest in the country.
Donations needed at food banks with summer demand higher than everBy Marykate O'Neill — 7 hours ago
The summer months can be hard on food banks in the province. Some see very high demand but not enough donations to match. NTV's Marykate O'Neill has more.