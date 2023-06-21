Racing against the clock, local and global resources descend on St. John’s to locate missing submersible

It remains a rescue mission.

However, time is running out for the passengers of the missing Titan submersible. Remaining oxygen supply is expected to run out as early as Thursday morning.

Late this afternoon, Horizon Maritime Services and Miawpukek Horizon representatives made a brief statement to media related to the search and rescue of the Titan.

“On this National Indigenous Day, Miawpukek First Nation’s thoughts and prayers are with the rescue team as they continue their efforts to locate the Ocean Gate Submarine that has been lost since Sunday, June 18th, while descending to the wreck of the Titanic.,” said Chief Misel Joe of Miawpukek First Nation. “We pray the five passengers will be found and returned to their families. Hold on to hope for it is powerful; it helps us deal with impossible problems that need a positive outcome.”

Additional planes and ships headed out this afternoon from St. John’s as the search for the missing submersible carrying five passengers continues, with the scale of the effort ramping up hour by hour.

At a press conference this afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard officials said in the next 24 to 48 hours the number of aircraft and ships searching for the submersible is expected to double.

On Tuesday, an RCAF plane detected “banging noises” but officials do not know if the sounds are coming from the submersible.

“With respect to the noises specifically, we don’t know what they are, to be frank with you,” Capt. Jamie Frederick of the U.S. Coast Guard told reporters during a press conference in Boston. “We need to have hope. I can’t tell you what the noises are, but what I can tell you is …we’re searching where the noises are.”

The Titan, carrying five passengers, has been missing since Sunday.

The submersible carrying five passengers lost contact with its surface ship the Polar Prince early Sunday morning after leaving St. John’s. The missing vessel, Titan, and was heading to the 1912 wreckage of the Titanic, located about 600 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland. The tours are owned and operated by OceanGate.

The submersible is carrying Hamish Harding, a billionaire and explorer, Paul-Henry (PH) Nargeolet, a French explorer, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, members of a prominent Pakistani family, and OceanGate CEO and Titan pilot Stockton Rush.

The area where the submersible went missing is under U.S. jurisdiction. The Canadian response includes efforts from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax. There is a unified command under the U.S. Coast Guard’s leadership that Canada is playing a very committed role in,” Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray, told CTV News Tuesday. “The Canadian Coast Guard is doing everything that we can to help. We have the CCGS John Cabot (that) has sonar and it is headed to the site.”

NTV News received a response from Irving Oil, who are assisting in the operation to locate the Titan. “Our company is servicing military flights carrying search and rescue personnel and supplies into St. John’s. Additionally, our marine terminal is providing fuel for vessels involved in the rescue efforts. We join many others in the hope for a positive outcome,” Irving said in a statement.

Media outlets from all over the world have arrived in St. John’s to cover the story. NTV’s Beth Penney is covering the story and will have all the details on First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.