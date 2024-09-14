Quantity of drugs and weapons seized following Friday evening arrest in St. John’s

Two people were arrested, and a number of illicit drugs and weapons have been seized, following what was described as unknown trouble on Thorburn Road Friday evening.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male and female parked in a vehicle. Drugs could also be seen in the vehicle.

The pair were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, resulting in a search of the vehicle. A number of knives, a machete, ammunition, brass knuckles, bear spray, and a quantity of illicit drugs were found.

A 22-year-old male was charged with; unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and unsafe handling of ammunition. He was held for court. The drug investigation is pending.