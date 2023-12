The Qalipu Band Council met this past weekend to select one of the two regional Vice-Chiefs to stand in as Acting Chief.

The role of Chief was left vacant following the resignation of Brendan Mitchell as he prepared to take up the role of Regional Chief for Newfoundland with the Assembly of First Nations.

Western Vice Chief Jenny Brake has accepted the role and, effective immediately, will lead Qalipu First Nation as Acting Chief.

There will be an election of a new Chief in October 2024.