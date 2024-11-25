Purple Ribbon Flag Raising to be Held at Confederation Building 

Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons will host a flag raising and proclamation signing event to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, also known as the Purple Ribbon Campaign today.

The event takes at 11:00 a.m. in the main lobby of the Confederation Building.

The event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring brightly coloured flowers in memory of those who have lost their lives or who have been impacted by gender-based violence.