Public Invited to NL Health Services’ First Annual General Meeting

NL Health Services is inviting members of the public to the first Annual General Meeting that will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Health Innovation Acceleration Centre in St. John’s.

At the AGM, NL Health Services will report on the accomplishments and challenges during the past fiscal year. The AGM will also include a showcase featuring some of the accomplishments from NL Health Services’ first year.

The AGM will be held virtually and in person and members of the public who wish to attend can register at nlhealthservices.ca/our-organization/.