Public Hearing on Nalcor Energy Audit Reports Tomorrow

There will be a public hearing tomorrow to follow up on matters contained in the Auditor General’s Nalcor Energy audit reports at 9:30 a.m. in the House of Assembly Chamber.

The Auditor General released two reports last autumn concerning discretionary expenses, conflict of interest, the use of embedded contractors, and compensation.

Officials from the organization will appear before the Committee to answer questions related to matters contained in the audit reports and the action plan response.

The public galleries of the House of Assembly will be open and audio of proceedings will be streamed live on the House of Assembly website and on Facebook.