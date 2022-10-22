Public Health to mail two boxes of COVID rapid tests to each household in province

Public Health rolled out a new COVID rapid testing program Tuesday with a promise to send two boxes of test kits to each household in the province.

The tests will be distributed to households via Canada Post in the coming weeks. To ensure widespread community access, rapid antigen tests will also be available in public libraries and MHA constituency offices throughout the province.

Two kits (five tests per kit) will be sent in two different shipments through Canada Post throughout November and December. Rapid antigen testing is recommended for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19. As rapid antigen tests do not always detect COVID-19 on the first day or two of symptoms, Public Health recommends doing one test on the first day of symptom onset and, if negative, taking a second test 48 hours later.

As per current guidelines, testing is not recommended for anyone who does not have symptoms, including close contacts. PCR testing will remain for outbreak management and within acute care settings. Public health surveillance and predictive modelling will continue as COVID-19 cases remain in the province. Public Health encourages all who have a positive rapid antigen test result to report it, as reporting positive tests provides important information to help guide public health recommendations. To report a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test, visit the online COVID-19 Assessment and Test Reporting Tool.

More information regarding the distribution of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests can be found on the Department of Health and Community Services website.