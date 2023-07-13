News

PUB announces another jump at the pumps

By David Salter
Published on July 13, 2023 at 8:40 am

A typical Thursday jump at the pumps facing motorists today. Practically all fuel prices are up today. Gas jumped 3 cents per litre while diesel costs about 4 1/2 cents more – 4.6 cents on the island, 4.3 cents in Labrador West. Furnace and stove oil is up by 3.93 cents per litre, stove oil has increased 3.63 cents in Labrador West.

The only break comes on heating fuel for propane – it went went down by 0.4 cents per litre. The Public Utility Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is slated for next Thursday, July 20.

