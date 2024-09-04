Provincial Government wishes students success for the new school year

The provincial government is wishing students success for the new school year, and welcoming teachers, administrators and staff back to schools throughout the province.

To support a positive educational journey, all students in schools where school bus service exists can now take the bus to their zoned school.

The Department of Education has also refreshed various curriculum and implemented a new student services teaching and learning assistant position in some schools to help foster a positive school environment.

Students will be starting at or returning to one of over 250 schools in the province with a team of teachers, administrators, and support staff who are eager to welcome them back.