Provincial Government to Lower Age for Recommended Breast Cancer Screening

The Provincial Government has lowered the age for recommended breast screening. Previously the recommendation was 50 but has been reduced to include women between the ages of 40 and 49.

The decision is based on new national guidelines published by the Canadian Cancer Society.

An additional 24,000 people will become eligible for the Provincial Breast Screening Program under the new recommendations.

To ensure timely access, the department is also ensuring that breast cancer screening will be available through self-referrals.

The department is working with NL Health Services to ensure the proper resources are in place to accommodate the change and additional patients.