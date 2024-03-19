Provincial Government Recognizes Education Week in Newfoundland and Labrador

Today, the Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Education, recognized March 18 – 22 as Education Week in Newfoundland and Labrador. The theme this year is Planting Positivity. Minister Howell was joined by Trent Langdon, President of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers Association (NLTA), in signing a proclamation to declare the week.

Education Week is a time to celebrate the educational experience of students, teachers, and staff, and appreciate combined efforts and dedication to support positive learning and teaching spaces for all members of the K-12 education system.

The Provincial Government is committed to creating and fostering a positive and modern learning environment. Recent actions to support these efforts include the elimination of the 1.6 km rule to access school bus services; a commitment to new school infrastructure in Kenmount Terrace, Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s, Cartwright, and Paradise; the elimination of public exams and development of a new assessment and evaluation framework for high school students; dedicated recruitment and retention initiatives stemming from the recently held Teachers Think Tank and the ratification of the new collective agreement.

The integration of the former school district into the Provincial Government is now complete and more than 8,000 employees have been welcomed into the public service. This strengthened focus on education will support government’s work to provide high quality educational programs and services for all students in Newfoundland and Labrador.