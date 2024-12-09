Provincial Government Provides Boost to Cruise NL Marketing Plans

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons has announced a non-repayable investment of $150,000 from the Regional Development Fund for Cruise Newfoundland and Labrador.

Federal Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister Responsible for ACOA Gudie Hutchings and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne also announced a non-repayable investment of $473,693 toward the project.

The funding will support international marketing and strategic initiatives to grow the cruise sector in the province and build capacity and market readiness to attract and receive yacht and cruise expedition lines from around the world.

These activities are expected to attract more out-of-province visitors.