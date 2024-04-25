Provincial Government Partnership to Support Growth of Housing Sector

The provincial government has announced a partnership with the Community Housing Transformation Centre to establish a $1.5 million Newfoundland and Labrador Community Housing Growth Fund.

The fund will support non-profit, co-operative and Indigenous organizations and registered charities in the creation of affordable housing and will be used to complete planning and pre-development work.

Funding is available to support a wide range of planning and pre-development activities including, but not limited to, appraisals, site surveys, legal, consulting, and development fees.

The $1.5 million invested in the fund includes $1.25 million from the Provincial Government and a $250,000 contribution from CHTC.