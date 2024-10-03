Provincial Government invests in initiatives through green transition fund

With continued interest in the Green Transition Fund, today, Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, announced $1.36 million to support green projects throughout the province.

Through the expression of interest process, six new projects have been approved for funding through the Fund. These include:

Deer Lake Regional Airport Authority – $101,000

Labrador Leasing Limited – $221,851

Newfoundland Power Inc. – $101,532

North Atlantic Refining Limited (NARL) logistics LP – $746,952

Nunacor Development Corporation – $40,000

Pennecon Hydraulic Systems Limited – $149,200

Information related to the projects can be found in the backgrounder below.

The Green Transition Fund aims to propel the development of the renewable energy sector and clean technologies in the province and position Newfoundland and Labrador as a leader in the global green transition. This fund supports the greening of commercial operations, research and development, manufacturing and extractive resource development, and other areas that help transition to a greener economy.

There has been significant interest shown for the Provincial Government’s Green Transition Fund with approximately $3.6 million in funding awarded. To date, throughout the province there have been 19 projects approved and seven are currently under assessment by the department. This funding has leveraged significant investment from the Federal Government and private sources.