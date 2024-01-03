Provincial Government Completes Integration of English School District

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has been completely integrated with the Department of Education.

Under the integration, the NLSchools brand will now represent the K-12 English public school system.

There are no changes to school-facing functions, teacher hiring and allocation and school transportation remains unchanged. Student transportation, as well as supporting maintenance services to school facilities will be undertaken by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The Department of Education worked closely with the English School District, the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers Association, NAPE and CUPE throughout the integration process to support a seamless transition.