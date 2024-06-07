Provincial Government Announces Program to Help Attract New Nurses to the Profession

The provincial government is launching a new tuition relief program for nursing students at select campuses.

This initiative includes more than $2 million over a two-year period to students who are starting the first year of nursing programs. Students are eligible to receive up to $8,000 in tuition relief during the first two years of their program.

Tuition relief is available for Bachelor of Science in Nursing students at satellite nursing sites in Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, and Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Practical nursing students at the Centre for Nursing Studies, and Practical nursing students at the College of North Atlantic.