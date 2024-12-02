Province-wide Virtual Primary Health-Care Appointments Now Available

Residents across the province who do not have a family physician or nurse practitioner and are registered on Patient Connect NL can now avail of virtual primary care services.

Virtual primary care is an additional service option that can provide diagnosis and treatment for numerous common illnesses using technology.

Users can access primary health care via phone, mobile app or computer, allowing them to promptly schedule appointments with Canadian-based family physicians and nurse practitioners who are licensed to practice in the province.

To be eligible for provincial virtual primary care services, individuals must not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner, be signed up for Patient Connect NL, and have a valid MCP number.

Patient Connect NL is the provincial list for those waiting to be connected to a primary care provider. Registration can be completed online at patientconnect.nlchi.nl.ca, or by phone at 1-833-913-4679.