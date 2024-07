Harbour Grace RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old Brent Jackson of Victoria who is wanted on a Province-wide arrest warrant.

Jackson is described as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Jackson is wanted in relation to three counts of theft, and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone having information on the current location of Brent Jackson is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP or Crime Stoppers.