Province warning residents of fraudulent website

The province is advising the public of a fraudulent illegal website that claims to offer provincial drivers licenses in five business days for a fee. A valid drivers license can only be obtained from a motor registration office, and these illegal products would not be consistent with the security features on a valid drivers license. Residents are reminded to never share personal or financial information on an unknown website. Anyone who may have concerns or who receives a suspicious communication should immediately report it.
