Province supports Growing Our Strength Cancer Conference for Women

The province announced $10,000 in funding today for Cancer Care Foundation Newfoundland and Labrador to support the 2023 Growing Our Strength Cancer Conference for Women. The Cancer Conference for Women will be held Nov. 17-19 at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John’s. This year’s conference is open to women who have been diagnosed with any type of cancer. More information on the conference, including the registration form, can be found here or by emailing [email protected] or by calling 709-777-8861.



Cancer Care Foundation Newfoundland and Labrador, also known as the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation, is a registered charity whose mission is to raise funds for cancer care throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The foundation supports four Cancer Centres:

St. John’s Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre;

Gander Cancer Centre;

Grand Falls-Windsor Cancer Centre; and

Corner Brook Cancer Centre.

The foundation also supports a number of affiliated chemotherapy infusion sites throughout the province.

“The Cancer Conference for Women is a great opportunity for individuals diagnosed with cancer to socialize and network with fellow participants in a relaxing and supportive atmosphere,” says Tom Osborne, Minister of Health and Community Services.