Province seeks proposals to identify potential connectivity solutions along major roadways

Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, has announced that the department is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) to identify potential connectivity solutions along roadways with significant mobility service gaps.

The department is seeking professional services from qualified consultants with specialized telecommunications/communications technology expertise to identify potential mobile LTE or better solutions along major roadways with significant service gaps in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This RFP follows a call for proposals to cellular providers in December 2023 and an expression of interest from communities who wish to be considered for improved cellular service within communities, which closed in September 2023.

The work will help inform the province of future opportunities and identify approaches to improving mobile connectivity on major driving routes.