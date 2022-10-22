Post Views: 0
COVID-19 Health News

Province reports nine new COVID deaths with 18 in hospital, four in ICU

By Web Team 1 min ago

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting nine new COVID deaths in the past week, up from just two the week before.

Hospitalizations have doubled, with 18 people now in hospital because of the virus, up from nine last week. Four people are currently in critical care, up from two last week.

