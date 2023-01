Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four COVID deaths over the past two weeks. There were 35 new hospitalizations during that time period with five of them in critical care.

The province also updated the way it reports COVID vaccination rates, with 24.1 per cent of the population “up-to-date.” Up to date is defined as the percentage of the total population that has received either a booster shot or completed a primary series (two doses) within the last six months.