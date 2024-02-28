Province recognizes National ‘Pink Shirt Day’

Each year, Pink Shirt Day recognizes and reinforces the importance of reducing bullying and embracing kindness, while respecting and celebrating diversity in all corners of Newfoundland and Labrador. Schools, workplaces and communities are encouraged to take action to be safe, supportive, welcoming and inclusive of all people.

Today, the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Education, are recognizing Pink Shirt Day activities in schools and communities throughout the province.

The Department of Education is committed to building an educational community in Newfoundland and Labrador that fosters safe, caring, inclusive and healthy learning environments for all students and staff in the K-12 public education system.

In January, the Provincial Government announced it is providing $12,500 for the Safe, Caring and Inclusive School Special Initiatives Grants, shared among 26 public schools this year. The grants support specific initiatives in schools that are student focused. Schools are recognized for their efforts in achieving safe, caring, and inclusive learning environments, promoting positive school climates, and sustaining safe and inclusive communities that celebrates equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility.