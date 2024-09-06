Province reaches tentative agreement with Innu Nation on rate mitigation

The provincial government says it has reached a tentative agreement with the Innu Nation on rate mitigation for Muskrat Falls.

“During our meeting with members of the Innu Nation Executive Committee in Natuashish, Labrador, today we have reached a tentative agreement on rate mitigation. This is a significant step forward, together, and we thank the Innu Nation for hosting this important discussion today. Details on the agreement and formal signing will follow in the coming weeks,” the province and Innu Nation said in a joint statement.

The Innu Nation had been threatening to take the province to court over the deal, which they called a “bailout” for Newfoundland ratepayers, but said offered nothing to the Innu.