Province provides funding to Scanmudring Canada to establish Remote Operation Support Centre

The Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons announced provincial funding support for Scanmudring Canada Inc. to aid in the establishment of a Digital Remote Operation Support Centre in St. John’s.

The Provincial Government will provide more than $605,000 through the Innovation and Business Development Fund in non-repayable funding to support the project. The company and its partners are matching the funding to bring the total project funding to over $1.2 million.

The new centre will increase access to global supply chains and subsea excavation opportunities for oil and gas and renewable energy projects in the province.

Scanmudring has offices in Mandal and Stavanger, Norway, as well as St. John’s.