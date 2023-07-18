Province provides $10 million in funding to offset cost of MUN’s renewal fee for students

The province has announced $10 million in funding to offset the cost of Memorial University’s campus renewal fee to students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Memorial University charges undergraduate and graduate students, as well as medical residents completing six-month enhanced skills programs, a campus renewal fee. This one-time investment of $10 million to the university is to enable it to reduce the annual fees for students who are charged the campus renewal fee.

For example, the annual cost to full-time undergraduate students completing 10 courses (30 credit hours) will be reduced by $500.