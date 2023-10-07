Province proclaims Fire Prevention Week

The provincial government has proclaimed Oct. 8-14 as Fire Prevention Week in Newfoundland and Labrador. This year’s theme, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention,” aims to educate the public about important actions for safe cooking. Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in Canada. The majority of reported home fires start in the kitchen, most with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

Tips for safe cooking at home:

Keep your kitchen clean: Keep your cooking surfaces clean to prevent food and grease build-ups that could be easily ignited. Clean up spills on the stove and in the oven.

Wear short or close-fitting sleeves: Loose clothing can brush against heating elements and catch on fire. Loose sleeves should be rolled up tight before cooking.

Put a lid on grease fire: Never put water onto a grease fire. Put a lid on the pot or over the pan, turn off the stove, and call 911. Don't try to move the pot outside.

Cook responsibly: To prevent cooking fires, you must be alert. You are not alert if you have consumed alcohol or drugs.

Have a "kid-free zone": Keep young kids one metre away from the stove. Turn pot handles away from the stove's edge so pots can't easily be knocked off.

The province encourages residents, families, and educators to learn more about the important fire prevention actions that can help keep them safe. Last year, there were approximately 650 reported fire-related incidents in the province, with seven fire-related deaths.