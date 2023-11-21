Province outlines snow clearing season schedule

Like it or not, winter snow clearing season has begun. Approximately 550 pieces of winter maintenance equipment and 67 highway depots are involved in winter operations. Provincial road clearing crews have staggered start times, despite calls from the opposition for 24 hour clearing. Road crews this year will run from 4:30am until 10pm. As of December 1st, overnight winter road operations occur on the 12 most traveled routes in the province. This year, the province allocated an additional 4 million dollars for snow clearing in budget 2023.