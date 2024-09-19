Province Names 2026 Labrador Winter Games Board of Directors and Announces Increase in Funding Support

The province has announced the members of the Board of Directors for the 2026 Labrador Winter Games. Minister Lisa Dempster also announced a contribution of $800,000 from the province to support the 2026 Labrador Winter Games, an increase of more than 50 per cent from a base level of $500,000.

The funding, which is administered by the Department of Labrador Affairs, covers costs associated with organizing and delivering the Games. Some of the additional funding will be used to advance the concept of a regional games in remote areas in the months leading up to the next Games.

The board is chaired by Pauline Russell of Mary’s Harbour, the first female to chair the board of directors. She is joined by:

Joan Hibbs and Devon Ryan (Labrador West)

McKinley Winters and Julie Dicker (Labrador North)

Donna O’Brien (Labrador South)

Chief Eugene Hart and Andrew Battcock (Labrador Central)

Mina Campbell and Rex Goudie (culture and tourism)

George Russell, Jr. (Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Circle of Newfoundland and Labrador)

The board is supported by ex-officio members:

Lt.-Col. Colonel Aleem Sajan of 5 Wing Goose Bay

Michelle Watkins of the Department of Labrador Affairs;

Randy Letto of Destination Labrador

Andrew Wright of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation.

A director from the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be named at a later date.