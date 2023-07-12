Health News

Province launching travelling mobile health clinics

By David Salter
Published on July 12, 2023 at 4:58 pm
Updated on July 12, 2023 8:13 pm

In an ongoing effort to help those in need of primary health care, government today announced it is purchasing two mobile health care vehicles that will service various regions of the province. NTV’s David Salter has more in this report.

Post Views: 60



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top