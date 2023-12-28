Province launches first accessibility plan

The province launched its first accessibility plan today that will run from January first to the end of 2026.

The province says the new plan aims to promote and foster equity to build a more accessible, inclusive province. All provincial government departments contributed to the plan as well as persons with disabilities and representatives from the Network of Disability Organizations.

The Accessibility Act requires all public entities including the provincial government, provincial courts, educational institutions, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services and municipalities to prepare and make public their accessibility plans by December 31, 2023.

The province’s accessibility plan can be found on the government’s Children, Seniors and Social development web page.