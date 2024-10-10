Province issues RFP to build 50 new homes in Corner Brook

The province has issued a Request for Proposals for the construction of 50 new provincially-owned homes in Corner Brook, the next stage of a process first announced in Budget 2024.

The majority of these homes will be built in the Crestview Avenue area of Corner Brook. In the first phase of the project, the provincial government awarded multiple contracts totaling nearly $1 million for the abatement and demolition of 32 long-term vacant apartments in the area, work that is nearing completion.

The new builds will involve the construction of multiple buildings that will feature a combination of one- and two-bedroom homes, which are in the greatest demand. Design and construction will demonstrate best practices in terms of land use, integration of walkways, parking and landscaping. A minimum of 10 units will be fully wheelchair-accessible, while all units will incorporate universal design features, such as wider doors and lever handles.

To encourage submissions that will promote rapid construction, the RFP is issued as a “Design Build” procurement model, where a contract is awarded for both the design and the construction of the project. The RFP also allows for proposals from a range of construction types, including traditional wood-frame construction, modular housing or Insulated Concrete Form. To support long-term sustainability, there are targets for energy efficiency performance and construction detailing.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025.