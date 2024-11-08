Province Issues Request for Proposals for Atlantic Wildfire Centre 

The province is moving to the next stage of developing its Atlantic Wildfire Centre, with the release of its request for proposals. The RFP is seeking an advisor to engage with stakeholders to assess the requirements for the centre’s infrastructure and space. The advisor will also review operational and functional needs. The province says this is a key step in advancing the project toward the design and construction phase.

The province first announced its plans for an Atlantic Wildfire Centre in October which will be located in Gander. The closing date for proposals is Nov. 22.