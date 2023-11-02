Province establishes Women in Resources Advisory Committee

In an effort for better representation in the workforce, the province has established a Women in Resources Advisory Committee. The committee consists of nine members that will advise and inform the Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology on issues, concerns and the needs of women in the resources sector. According to Stats Canada labour force data, about 2,200 women were employed in the natural resources sector in the province in 2022, representing 18.5 per cent.
