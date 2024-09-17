Province celebrates the intrinsic link between the Arts and Well-Being

Next week is Newfoundland and Labrador’s second annual Well-Being Week, an ideal time to highlight the ongoing Year of the Arts initiatives and the positive impact the arts and cultural sector has on the well-being of our people and communities.

This morning at The Rooms, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation led a celebration of the connection between the arts and well-being, which featured Jamie Korab, Member of the House of Assembly for the district of Waterford Valley, remarks by Anne Chafe, CEO of The Rooms, and performances and remarks by singer-songwriter, Sherry Ryan, and performer Beni Malone.

Participating in arts activities and events provide space for reflection, mindfulness, socialization and sensory stimulation. Exploring an art gallery or museum or taking in a musical performance can help to lower stress levels and bring joy to the lives of participants. Similarly, practicing art in its many forms offers opportunities for self-expression, among other benefits.

The Provincial Government recognizes the strong correlation between engaging with arts and cultural activities and well-being. To date, through Year of the Arts funding in 2023 and 2024, government has committed $15 million in funding to celebrate Newfoundland and Labrador’s vibrant arts and cultural sector and the artists and arts organizations who comprise it.

During Well-Being Week 2024, residents are encouraged to take some time to visit provincial cultural facilities, such as The Rooms, Provincial Historic Sites, and Arts and Culture Centres.

Well-Being Week 2024 takes place from Sunday, September 22, to Saturday, September 28. For more information, visit www.wellbeingnl.ca.