Province announces funding for turf upgrades at Topsail Soccer Field

This afternoon, the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, announced an investment of approximately $150,000 to support upgrading the turf at the Topsail Soccer Field.

The Town of Conception Bay South will fund the remainder of the project, valued at more than $900,000.

This investment will ensure the soccer facility is in top form as a venue for competition at the 2025 Canada Games. This facility will also provide vital support to the town’s dynamic soccer community for years to come.

The Provincial Government remains committed to transforming sporting and recreational infrastructure within our province’s growing communities, ensuring all residents have opportunities to meet their own health and well-being goals.